A woman in her 20s was arrested after wandering near Suwon Station in Gyeonggi Province in broad daylight while under the influence of drugs.

The Suwon Paldal Police Station said Thursday it had booked the woman, identified only by her surname initial A, on charges of violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics.

A is accused of roaming the Rodeo Street area in front of Suwon Station in Paldal-gu, Suwon, at around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday while under the influence of drugs.

Witnesses said she jumped in place in the middle of the street, screamed, and crawled on the ground with her head hanging down.

Officers who responded to a resident's report administered a field drug test on A, which came back positive for methamphetamine.

A admitted to taking methamphetamine during police questioning, according to investigators. No drugs were found in her possession at the time.

Police handed A over to her family in consideration of her health condition, after which she was admitted to a hospital for protective care. Investigators plan to look into how she obtained the drugs, when she took them, and whether she had used them on other occasions.