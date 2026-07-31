Yangcheon-gu will host the 3rd Yangcheon-gu Youth Day Festival — a celebration centered on young residents — at Haenuri Town starting at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, the district said.

The district enacted an ordinance in 2023 designating Aug. 12 as "Yangcheon-gu Youth Day." The commemorative festival, first held in 2024, is now in its third year and has established itself as the district's flagship youth event, with young residents playing a leading role throughout.

This year's festival is themed "Wave Up," reflecting the idea that young people can create a positive wave of change by connecting with their peers and the wider community. A 44-member youth planning committee formed ahead of the festival took part in every stage — from concept and program design to promotion and on-site operations — making it a fully participatory event planned and enjoyed by young people themselves.

The festival opens with a pre-ceremony performance by youth performance group Deephigh. The first segment, a commemorative ceremony, will include the Yangcheon-gu Youth Awards, which recognize and encourage young residents who have served as role models in the community. A total of 39 recipients will be honored across four categories — volunteer service, filial piety, hope, and creative science and arts — and 11 exemplary workers at children's and youth facilities will also receive commendations for their dedicated service to young people's healthy development.

Sixteen hands-on programs co-designed by young residents and local partner organizations will run in the art hall and lobby of Haenuri Town. The lineup includes a QR-code mission, a youth labor-rights quiz, a custom eco-bag decorating activity, a post-it art installation carrying personal messages, and a digital guestbook — all aimed at fostering communication and cooperation among peers. Food trucks will also operate in the outdoor plaza to add to the festive atmosphere.

The second segment will feature a full slate of cultural performances, with 12 youth teams taking the stage in cheerleading, taekwondo dance, dance, vocals and band — showcasing the talents of young residents and energizing the festival.

The district has designated Aug. 1 through Aug. 11 as "Youth Day Commemoration Week," extending the festive spirit to local children's centers and the Sinwol Youth Culture Center. Activities during the week include a photo challenge — in which participants share photos taken at a designated photo zone on their personal social media — and a pixel art project in which young residents express their hopes in five Korean characters, with the finished works displayed at the festival.

"Young people are the future of our community and the driving force of change," district mayor Lee Gi-jae said. "I hope this festival will be a meaningful experience for young residents to connect with one another and grow together with the community. We will continue building a youth-friendly city where young people can freely pursue their dreams and talents."