A 77-year-old woman, identified only as A, wanted to work but struggled to make ends meet after creditors seized her bank account over past debts. Center staff introduced her to the "Happiness Guardian Account" program, which shields a portion of wages from garnishment, then found her a part-time morning sanitation position at an apartment complex near her home — a role suited to her age and physical condition. A case worker visited the employer in person to explain her reliability and health, easing concerns about hiring an older worker. She secured the job and has since received a steady paycheck, maintaining her financial independence.

A 57-year-old woman, identified as B, had lost her housing after years in shelters and public bathhouses following injuries from a traffic accident. With close support from the center, she was placed as a cafeteria cook. When she ran into difficulties with colleagues early on, staff reassessed her personality and work environment and found her a better-matched position. Regular counseling and follow-up continued after she started, and she has now been on the job for seven months.

Gangnam-gu, led by District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi, retooled its existing job center into an integrated job support center in November last year. In the first half of this year, the center placed 1,793 people in employment — a 25.7% increase from 1,426 placements in the same period last year. The gains reflect the center's shift beyond simple job matching to a holistic model that also addresses financial, housing and welfare barriers.

The center conducts initial and in-depth consultations to build a detailed picture of each job seeker's work history, preferred field and living circumstances. It identifies obstacles to employment first, then connects clients with relevant financial and welfare programs before searching for suitable openings. Support continues after placement, with assistance for workplace adjustment and long-term retention.

In the first half of this year, 3,271 job seekers registered with the center and 601 companies listed vacancies. The center processed 36,511 job-matching referrals by comparing the requirements of both sides.

The center also consolidated scattered job information in one place. A full redesign of its website now lets users browse Gangnam-gu public-sector openings, private-sector listings from the national "Employment 24" portal, vocational training courses and job-support programs on a single page — sparing job seekers the need to navigate multiple agencies and websites.

On-site hiring events were also expanded. Working with the Seoul Gangnam Employment and Welfare Plus Center, the district held eight "Employer Invitation Days" in the first half of the year. Ten companies and 148 job seekers took part in on-the-spot interviews, resulting in 20 hires.

In the second half of the year, the district plans to strengthen the support pipeline from in-depth counseling through job placement to post-employment follow-up. It also intends to analyze employer and job-seeker demand to develop new job programs tailored to the district's characteristics.

"Job seekers need more than just job listings — they need careful, personalized support that helps them get back on their feet," District Mayor Kim said. "We will stand firmly behind each person, attending to their individual difficulties until they achieve stable employment and financial independence."