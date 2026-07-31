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US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) directed the commerce secretary to ban exports of recycled products containing critical minerals, including spent batteries and end-of-life electronics.

In a memorandum signed that day and addressed to the commerce secretary, Trump said recyclable critical minerals and materials, or CMM, are essential industrial resources for national defense. "The United States' shortage of CMM supply is posing an increasingly serious risk to defense and security," he said. He added that "the United States relies heavily on foreign imports for certain CMM, and this dependence risks causing serious and sustained supply chain disruptions."

Trump said "the United States must take immediate action to secure a supply of recyclable CMM," directing the commerce secretary to develop appropriate measures under the Defense Production Act of 1950.

In the memo, Trump defined CMM to include black mass — a black powder containing nickel, cobalt, manganese and other materials produced by shredding and crushing spent batteries or battery manufacturing residue — as well as end-of-life rare earth permanent magnets and other products that have completed the full manufacturing process.

Reuters reported that the memo effectively grants the commerce secretary authority to block exports of spent batteries and other electronic waste containing critical minerals sourced in the United States. Two White House officials familiar with the matter told Reuters the move is "part of a broader effort to promote domestic recycling and counter China's dominance over materials essential to national security."