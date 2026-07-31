Seoul's Seocho-gu is renovating Montmartre Park and Umyeon Eco Playground into resident-tailored exercise and rest spaces, creating neighborhood parks designed to bring everyday leisure and relaxation closer to home.

The project goes beyond routine facility repairs, addressing inconveniences residents have experienced in daily use while improving accessibility and safety. The two sites — Montmartre Park in Banpo 4-dong and Seocho 3-dong, and Umyeon Eco Playground in Yangjae 1-dong — broke ground in June and construction is proceeding on schedule. The district plans to complete the work by September, strengthening the parks' role as leisure and rest spaces within the city.

At Montmartre Park, a roof will be added over an exercise area that had been unusable in wet weather, creating a covered workout space accessible regardless of conditions. The park's rose garden will also be remodeled to give residents a tranquil spot to experience the changing seasons up close.

Umyeon Eco Playground, meanwhile, will be transformed into a "three-generation integrated space" welcoming children, parents and seniors alike. The renovation will introduce an open water play area and a senior fitness zone, while aging play structures will be fully replaced to provide a safe and comfortable park environment.

Seocho-gu District Mayor Jeon Seong-su said he hopes "the park right in front of residents' homes will become their most comfortable retreat and a place that adds vitality to everyday life." He added that the district would "continue to listen to residents' voices and steadily expand neighborhood parks that are woven into the fabric of daily life."