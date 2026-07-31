Seoul's Dobong-gu said the Seoul Metropolitan Government's "Seoul On" mobile welfare eligibility verification service will be extended to five public sports facilities in the district.

The Seoul On service allows users to confirm their eligibility and receive fee discounts at public facilities through the Seoul On app, without carrying a separate welfare card or supporting documents.

The five facilities covered are Changdong Culture and Sports Center, Dobong-dong Indoor Sports Center, Ssangmun General Sports Center, Choan Mountain Neighborhood Park and Darakwon Sports Park.

Eligible users include people with disabilities, national merit recipients, single-parent families, basic livelihood security recipients, the near-poor and seniors aged 65 and older.

The district said it expects the service to reduce the burden on eligible residents of carrying proof documents and to improve convenience at public sports facilities.

"The on-site eligibility verification process will also become faster and more convenient, and we expect user satisfaction to rise significantly," district mayor Kim Dong-wook said. "We will continue working to improve residents' access to public sports facilities."