The Singil 1-dong Community Service Center in Yeongdeungpo-gu (district mayor Cho Yu-jin) will host a traditional gochujang-making experience on Aug. 27, bringing local residents together to connect and share community spirit.

Now in its second year, the event is organized by the Singil 1-dong Residents' Autonomy Committee and invites residents to make gochujang — one of the signature seasonings of hansik — by hand and share it with their neighbors.

A resident who took part last year said the experience was meaningful. "It was deeply rewarding to learn about our traditional food culture firsthand and share the gochujang we made with care with neighbors in need," she said. "It was a precious time to gather with neighbors and share warm feelings together."

This year, the event will expand participation from multicultural families and foreign residents, creating a space for community members from different cultural backgrounds to connect through traditional food.

On the day of the event, a fermentation expert holding a Level 1 certification in the manufacturing of the four major jang varieties will serve as instructor, covering Korean jang culture, the health benefits of gochujang and the traditional gochujang-making process. Participants will then form teams of five and each make two containers of gochujang. One container goes home with the participant, while the Singil 1-dong Community Service Center delivers the other to welfare recipients in the neighborhood.

Applications are open from Monday, Aug. 3 through Aug. 14, and any resident or regular visitor to Singil 1-dong in Yeongdeungpo-gu may apply. A total of 25 participants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, with foreign residents, marriage immigrants and naturalized citizens given priority. Interested residents can apply by scanning the QR code posted on the event notice or by visiting the Singil 1-dong Community Service Center in person.

Yeongdeungpo-gu District Mayor Cho Yu-jin said she hopes the event will give residents of diverse cultures and nationalities a natural opportunity to mingle and understand one another. "We will do our best to build a warm Yeongdeungpo where every member of the community can come together," she said.