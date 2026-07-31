The National Nakdong River Biological Resources Institute and Korea Gas Corporation transplanted 20 specimens of water hemlock — a Class II endangered freshwater plant — at Korea Gas Corporation's headquarters in Daegu on Thursday.

The event is significant as a model for biodiversity conservation cooperation between a specialized research institution with expertise in breeding and restoring endangered species and a state-run enterprise leading environmental, social and governance management.

The pond inside Korea Gas Corporation's headquarters where the water hemlock was transplanted will be managed as a site supporting the plant's stable growth and propagation, as well as a symbolic space for endangered plant conservation.

The space will also serve as an ecological area where Korea Gas Corporation employees and visitors can observe endangered plants up close and deepen their understanding of biodiversity conservation.

"Going forward, we will work alongside Korea Gas Corporation to lead not only the conservation of national biological resources but also the spread of ecological values that allow humans and nature to coexist, drawing on our institution's specialized research capabilities," said Ryu Si-hyeon, head of the biodiversity conservation research division at the National Nakdong River Biological Resources Institute.