Gyeongsan city in North Gyeongsang Province will launch a new discount promotion called "Gyeongsam Coupon" on its public online food delivery app Meokgaebi starting Saturday, the city announced Friday, aiming to boost use of the platform and ease residents' dining costs.

The coupon — whose name stands for "Gyeongsan's daily 3,000-won coupon" — will be issued each day from 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 users, offering a 3,000-won ($2) discount on orders of 15,000 won or more, limited to one use per person per day.

In addition, the city will continue operating the "Meokgaebi Delivery Fee Care Project," which targets restaurants participating in the free-delivery program.

Under the project, the city subsidizes 2,000 won per order in delivery fees for participating restaurants, reducing the burden on small business owners while giving consumers free delivery.

For the month of September, the city will also run a seasonal event that lowers the minimum order amount for the Gyeongsam Coupon to 12,000 won and expands the daily coupon pool to the first 200 users.

Gyeongsan Mayor Jo Hyeon-il said he expects the Gyeongsam Coupon to help residents spend more wisely, draw more users to Meokgaebi, and provide meaningful support to local small businesses.