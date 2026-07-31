Gyeongju, which successfully hosted last year's APEC summit, has announced a special benefit for residents of its Haeoeum Alliance partner cities as the city enters what officials are calling the post-APEC era.

Starting next month, residents of Ulsan and Pohang will be able to visit Rawon in Gyeongju at the same admission rate as local citizens — 7,000 won, down from the standard adult price of 16,000 won ($11), Gyeongju City said Friday.

The process is straightforward. Visitors simply present a government-issued ID confirming their place of residence at the ticket booth to receive the discount on the spot. The reduced rate does not apply to online reservations or advance purchases.

Rawon is a cultural complex that reinterprets the history and nature of the Silla Kingdom through digital technology. Featuring both an outdoor garden and an indoor digital exhibition hall, it has established itself as one of Gyeongju's signature tourism destinations, drawing families, friends and couples alike.

"This promotion is especially meaningful as the first shared benefit for citizens of the Haeoeum Alliance cities," Gyeongju Mayor Ju Nak-young said. "We will continue to explore a wide range of cooperative projects that residents can feel in their daily lives, going beyond the boundaries between cities."