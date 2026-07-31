Chilgok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province has selected seven local small and medium-sized enterprises — four "promising companies" and three "star companies" — under its 2026 SME Growth Ladder Support Program, aimed at identifying and nurturing businesses with strong technology and growth potential, the county announced Friday.

The promising company designation is the program's first tier, open to manufacturers or knowledge-service businesses in Chilgok-gun with annual sales below 3 billion won ($2.07 million) and fewer than seven years of operation. This year's selections are Renewel Bio Co., BLS Co., Mmhs Co. and Bigbon Food Co.

The star company designation is the second tier, recognizing established local manufacturers that have operated continuously in Chilgok-gun for at least three years and posted annual sales of 3 billion won or more in the previous year, and that demonstrate future growth potential. Bogyeong Tech Co., Samwoo TCS Co. and Samsung Metal Co. were chosen.

On Wednesday, designated "Corporate Visit Day" for July, county officials visited four of the seven selected companies to present certificates and hold plaque-unveiling ceremonies.

Officials also toured production facilities, reviewed each company's operations and held roundtable discussions with executives to hear about management challenges and suggestions, continuing the county's emphasis on on-site communication with local businesses.

"We will strengthen tailored support at each stage of growth and deepen our field-oriented corporate support policy so that today's promising companies can become star companies, and star companies can grow into globally competitive small giants — raising the competitiveness of our regional industry," Chilgok County Chief Kim Jae-wook said.