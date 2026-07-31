Keimyung University's Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation and the Dalseong 1st Industrial Complex Management Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding July 23 at the Dalseong Frontier Field Campus inside the complex, agreeing to cooperate on strengthening the regional mobility industry and supporting companies based in the industrial park. The two organizations also established the Dalseong Complex Mobility Industry-Academia-Research Council.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together on activating the Anchor 3-2 business cluster field campus project, identifying challenges and technology needs among companies in the complex, providing corporate support using the university's human and physical resources, linking joint industry-academia research with technology commercialization, training incumbent workers and cultivating specialized talent, and expanding industry-academia-research networks and information sharing.

The newly formed council includes heads of operational departments from companies based in the Dalseong 1st Industrial Complex as well as university officials. It will gather feedback from the business community through regular exchanges and develop tailored support programs to meet the specific needs of individual companies.

"Through this MOU and the formation of the council, we will continue to identify cooperative projects that address the real challenges facing companies and support the growth of the regional mobility industry," said Kim Eung-ho, director of Keimyung University's Corporate Support Center.

Choi In-ho, chairman of the Dalseong 1st Industrial Complex Management Corporation, said the agreement was significant because it established a foundation for ongoing communication between companies in the complex and the university. "We will actively cooperate with Keimyung University to strengthen the technological competitiveness of our member companies and revitalize the industrial complex," he said.