Dongguk University WISE Campus's RISE Project Promotion Team completed its "Dongguk Immigrant Interpretation and Translation Expert Training Program" on Wednesday as part of the North Gyeongsang Province RISE Social Value Realization Project.

The program was designed to develop the bilingual abilities of immigrants and foreign nationals living in Gyeongju and North Gyeongsang Province into practical interpretation and translation skills. A total of 21 immigrants and foreign residents participated.

Classes ran from June 23 through July 28, meeting every Tuesday and Saturday over 10 sessions.

The curriculum covered the fundamentals and theory of interpretation and translation, the support service framework for immigrants and relevant legislation, and interpretation work at public institutions and local governments. Participants also received training in Korean-language education settings, on-site interpretation across administrative, education and tourism contexts, practical translation and interpretation exercises, professional ethics for interpreters and translators, and cultural sensitivity and communication skills.

Lee Young-chan, project director for social value realization at the RISE Project Promotion Team and a professor in the Department of Information Management, said the university would continue expanding opportunities "so that program graduates can work as trusted interpretation and translation professionals connecting immigrants and local communities across diverse fields — administration, lifestyle, healthcare, labor and tourism."