Gyeongbuk Health University announced Thursday that it has successfully completed the "2026 New Middle-Age Leap Platform Project: O·Woon·Wan Life Fit curriculum," run as part of the Regional Innovation-Centered University Support System (RISE) project.

The program was designed to promote physical activity among the "new middle-aged" generation and help participants build healthy lifestyle habits and improve their capacity for self-directed health management. Course content centered on exercises and stretching routines that can be practiced consistently in daily life, supporting a sustainable wellness lifestyle.

Classes were held at Gyeongbuk Health University and targeted around 20 Gimcheon residents, running across 10 sessions totaling 20 hours. The program combined lectures with hands-on practice in an experience-focused format.

Core content included shoulder, bicep and forearm exercises using dumbbells, quadriceps and hip exercises with loop bands, and arm and back strength training using resistance bands. Participants also worked through glute exercises, chest workouts using a Pilates ring, lower-body and abdominal Tabata routines, and stretching and cool-down movements targeting individual muscle groups.

"We will continue to draw on the university's specialized educational infrastructure to operate lifelong vocational education programs that benefit the health and quality of life of local residents," university President Lee Eun-jik said.