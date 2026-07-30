A summer festival offering water play and a water slide alongside a retired warship moored on the Han River will be held this weekend.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that it will host the "Seoul Ham Water Picnic," an outdoor summer festival, at Seoul Battleship Park inside Mangwon Hangang Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Seoul Battleship Park is a naval-themed park built around three decommissioned warships. Now in its second year, the festival is designed as a family event combining water activities with warship tours. This year it is organized in conjunction with the Han River Festival Summer edition.

Admission is 1,000 won per person, with tickets available at the gate on the day of the event — no advance reservation required. The venue will feature a water slide up to 6 meters high, a large pool, water cannons and bubble cannons, among other attractions. For safety, the pool area and water depth will be divided by age group — toddlers, elementary school students and older visitors — with lifeguards stationed throughout.

On-site events are plentiful. A team water gun battle pitting "Seoul Ham vs. Chamsuri" kicks off at 2:30 p.m., followed at 3 p.m. by street performances, an underwater treasure hunt and OX quiz games. EDM (electronic dance music) sets at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. will add to the festival atmosphere.

Visitors can also tour the warships moored on the Han River — the destroyer Seoul Ham, a Chamsuri-class patrol boat and a Dolphin-class submarine. A children's playground will be in operation, and guests can explore the interiors of the actual vessels. Guided tours led by a retired Navy colonel will run twice, at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Seoul Battleship Park is within walking distance of the Han River Bus Mangwon Ferry Terminal. "We hope visitors will create special summer memories with family and friends by enjoying both water activities and warship tours at Seoul Battleship Park," said Park Jin-young, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Future Han River Bureau.