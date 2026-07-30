Gwangjin-gu district office is urging residents to be on high alert after reports emerged of individuals impersonating district office staff or civil servants to solicit money from local residents.

According to a complaint that prompted the warning, an individual approached residents in the Junggok-dong area claiming the district office had agreed to develop a brand street in the neighborhood and demanded payment — a project the district office said it has no plans to pursue.

The district office made clear that all administrative work and projects are carried out fairly and transparently in accordance with relevant laws and procedures, and that no administrative decisions are ever made on the basis of personal connections or private requests.

The district office is asking residents to verify any claims of official ties or project commitments directly with the district office before taking action, and to report suspected criminal activity to police immediately.

District Mayor Kim Kyong-ho said soliciting money or deceiving residents by claiming a relationship with the district office or its civil servants is unacceptable conduct. "Do not be swayed by unverified claims — make sure to check the facts," he said. "Gwangjin-gu will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to protect residents' property and rights."

The district office plans to step up public awareness efforts through official social media channels and other platforms to help prevent residents from falling victim to impersonation schemes.