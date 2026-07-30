Seoul's Gangseo-gu district office announced Thursday a round of personnel transfers at Grade 5 and above, effective Aug. 1.

Among the Grade 4 transfers, Kim Young-sun was appointed director of the fiscal planning bureau, Ju Mi-jeong director of the future economy bureau, and Woo Jin-han director of the urban management bureau, while Lee Jae-hyeok was assigned to the Gangseo-gu Council. At the Grade 5 level, Choi Mi-gyeong was named head of the administrative support division and Park Jeong-nam head of the local economy division, among others.

The full list of Grade 4 and Grade 5 transfers for Gangseo-gu is as follows.

Grade 4 transfers: Kim Young-sun (fiscal planning bureau director), Ju Mi-jeong (future economy bureau director), Woo Jin-han (urban management bureau director), Lee Jae-hyeok (Gangseo-gu Council).

Grade 5 transfers: Choi Mi-gyeong (administrative support division chief), Hong Seon-mi (sports and tourism division chief), Jeong Gye-yeon (civil affairs and passport division chief), Hong Woo-jeong (tax management division chief), Park Jeong-nam (local economy division chief), An Eun-hui (construction management division chief), Yeo Han-koo (safety management division chief), Yun Mi-seon (urban development division chief), Woo Jeong-min (welfare support division chief), Choi Si-jeong (livelihood security division chief), No Eun-yeong (Gangseo-gu Council), An Mi-yeong (Gangseo-gu Council), Kim Sun-mi (Gayang 1-dong chief), Jang Gyeong-in (Banghwa 2-dong chief), Lee Jeong-hui (Deungchon 3-dong chief), Park Dong-geun (acting Hwagok main-dong chief), Kim Hye-yeon (acting Hwagok 6-dong chief), Hyeon Gyu-hui (acting Hwagok 8-dong chief), Han Su-yeong (acting Gayang 3-dong chief), Kim Sang-gyeong (acting Banghwa 3-dong chief).