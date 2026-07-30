Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu district office hosted a special English lecture Wednesday at the third-floor auditorium of the Dongdaemun-gu Education Support Center, inviting Jung Seung-ik, a leading EBS English instructor, to speak to middle and high school students and their parents in the district.

The event was the second installment in the district's expert lecture series, following a Korean-language session featuring instructor Yun Hye-jeong held in February. More than 250 students and parents attended, filling the auditorium to capacity.

Jung spoke on the theme of "English study strategies for top grades in school exams and the college entrance exam," covering not only exam-focused English methods but also broader topics — building independent study habits, the importance of consistent practice, and the learning mindset and strategies needed in the age of AI. He drew on a wide range of real-world examples throughout.

The lecture was tailored around questions submitted in advance by students and parents, which added a strong sense of immediacy to the session. Jung offered concrete examples and actionable advice in response to common study struggles, drawing wide agreement from the audience.

A satisfaction survey conducted after the lecture found that more than 90 percent of attendees rated it "satisfactory" or above. Participants responded positively, with comments including: "It was valuable to reflect not just on English but on my overall study attitude and habits"; "There was a lot I could put into practice right away"; "The two hours flew by — it was that engaging"; and "It was a great help in understanding and guiding my child."

Dongdaemun-gu District Mayor Choi Dong-min, who stayed with students and parents from the start of the event to its close, said watching the audience stay focused for two full hours confirmed their passion for learning. "We will continue to respond proactively to the changing education landscape and expand programs that offer real, practical support to students and parents," he said.