Newly appointed US Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel arrived in the country Thursday, saying "I look forward to working alongside the Republic of Korea so that this ironclad alliance can continue to serve as the linchpin of peace and security in the region."

Steel made the remarks to reporters after arriving through Incheon International Airport that afternoon, describing the US-South Korea alliance as "one of the strongest alliances in the world."

Steel, who is of Korean descent, also shared her thoughts on taking up the post. She opened in Korean, saying "Annyeonghaseyo" — "I offer my sincere greetings to the people of Korea. I was born in Seoul, and now I stand here representing the United States. Standing here again, I am filled with a deep mix of emotions," she said.

She then continued in English. "The United States and the Republic of Korea have stood together for more than 140 years," she said, adding that "our alliance was forged in war and strengthened by the blood of those who stood shoulder to shoulder to defend freedom."

"And to this day, it has proven its worth time and again through unwavering trust," she said. "The US-South Korea alliance has now established itself as one of the strongest alliances in the world."

Steel also referenced the South Korea-US summit held in Gyeongju last October. "In Gyeongju, President Donald Trump and President Lee Jae-myung opened a new chapter in our alliance," she said, "and together we will advance President Trump's vision for the alliance — making it stronger, safer and more prosperous."

She closed by returning to Korean, saying "I am deeply grateful to be standing on this land again."

Steel left without taking questions. She can begin official duties as soon as she submits a copy of her credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Steel is the second Korean American ambassador to South Korea, following Sung Kim. President Trump nominated her in April, and the US Senate confirmed her in mid-June.

Her arrival fills the post of US ambassador to South Korea under the Trump administration's second term for the first time in about 18 months.

Meanwhile, protest groups opposed to Steel's appointment gathered outside the airport. Some demonstrators held banners reading "Coupang Inc-shielding Michelle Steel, get out" and faced off against police at the scene.