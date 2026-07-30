Seoul's Gangseo-gu announced Thursday that it is accepting name submissions for a public library set to open inside its new integrated district office in October.

The contest runs from Saturday to Aug. 20. Residents of Gangseo-gu are eligible to enter, as are employees, students and members of organizations based in the district.

Entrants must submit a name of up to eight Korean characters that captures the library's character, either online or by text message. Applications can also be submitted by scanning a QR code posted on the district's official website.

Submissions will be evaluated on how well they reflect the character of Gangseo-gu and the library's identity, as well as their originality and ease of pronunciation. An online public preference survey running Aug. 26 through Sept. 6 will follow before six finalists are selected.

Prize money totals 1 million won ($651): 300,000 won for first place, 200,000 won each for two second-place winners, and 100,000 won each for three honorable mentions. Results will be announced Sept. 15 on the Gangseo-gu website.

The library will be housed inside the new integrated district office, which is relocating to the Magok area after 49 years at its current site. It will span 2,010 square meters across the basement level and first floor, and will include a general reading room, an infant and toddler materials room, a program room and a club room.

The district plans to design the library as a multipurpose cultural space where residents of all ages can rest and share knowledge. The boundary between the children's and general collections has been removed to create a more open feel. A stepped space connecting the basement and first floors has been designed as a comfortable area for residents to relax. The program and club rooms will also support residents' self-organized gatherings and community activities.

The district organized the contest because it wanted to mark the opening with a name chosen by the community itself.

District Mayor Jin Kyo-hoon said the contest was organized "to mark the opening of the integrated district office, which will usher in a new future for Gangseo, and to begin the library's journey together with residents," adding that he hoped for wide public interest and participation.

The Gangseo-gu integrated district office is under construction in the Magok district and is scheduled to officially open in October. The building will have two basement levels and eight above-ground floors, with a total floor area of approximately 59,147 square meters. Construction is targeted for completion Aug. 31. In addition to the library, the complex will house a public health center, a district council chamber, a daycare center and a children's cafe.