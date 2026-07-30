Seoul's Dongjak-gu district said Thursday it will relocate and expand its disability family support center to the Noryangjin area.

The Dongjak-gu Disability Family Support Center has operated since its opening in Sindaebang-dong in October 2019, offering specialized counseling for families of people with disabilities, emergency care, parenting education and self-help group support. However, users had raised concerns about poor accessibility and cramped conditions — the center occupied a single office on the fifth floor of a building, incurring fixed annual rental costs. The district plans to move the center into a donated space within a youth housing complex in the Noryangjin transit-oriented area.

The relocation will expand the facility's floor area from 125 square meters to 188 square meters — an increase of roughly 50 percent. The move is also expected to save about 37.44 million won ($25,800) per year in rent and related costs.

In addition to the existing classrooms, counseling rooms and office space, the expanded facility will include one new classroom and one new psychological relaxation room.

The district plans to use the additional space to launch specialized programs — including AI digital education — and to expand caregiver rest support and emergency care services.

The newly renovated center is scheduled to hold an opening ceremony in late August and begin full operations.

"This relocation is more than just a change of address — it is an achievement that improves real convenience for users while also cutting costs," District Mayor Ryu Sam-young said. "We will spare no effort in preparing for the opening so that all families of people with disabilities can feel a warm, meaningful change in their daily lives in the new, spacious and comfortable space."