Ten Minds, the healthcare device company known for its AI Motion Pillow, has joined forces with sleep AI specialist Asleep to build a next-generation AI-based sleep platform covering everything from sleep measurement to real-time environmental adjustment.

Ten Minds said Thursday it signed a strategic MOU with Asleep at Asleep's headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Under the agreement, Asleep's precision sleep-tracking AI software will be integrated into Ten Minds' AI Motion Pillow — a real-time intervention device that inflates an internal airbag to reposition the user's head when snoring is detected during sleep. Adding breath-sound-based sleep-stage and sleep-state analysis to the device will enable not only physical snoring relief but also advanced sleep research notes and integration with bedroom IoT systems covering lighting, temperature and humidity.

The combined technology will debut in the AI Sleepbot Pro, scheduled for release in the second half of 2026, and is expected to roll out across Ten Minds' full product lineup thereafter.

The two companies aim to overcome the limitations of conventional sleep-tech products — which have largely been confined to recording sleep data and generating reports — by introducing an integrated platform that actively changes the bedroom environment in real time during sleep to improve sleep quality.

The partnership also covers joint development and regulatory approval of a medical device for sleep apnea relief and snoring improvement, mutual opening of sales channels and joint marketing, and a coordinated push into global markets including the United States, Europe and Japan.

Both companies have already validated their technologies. Ten Minds' AI Motion Pillow, a five-time CES Innovation Award winner, showed snoring reduction in 93.7 percent of participants in polysomnography-based testing. Asleep's sleep-tracking AI has demonstrated sleep-stage accuracy of 94 percent compared with polysomnography, verified through joint research with Seoul National University Hospital and Stanford University School of Medicine.

Amid the broader sleep-tech market's persistent struggle to move beyond diagnosis toward real-time care, the partnership is seen as a catalyst for building a truly integrated sleep solution ecosystem — one that pairs technology capable of recognizing sleep states in real time with hardware that can immediately alter the surrounding environment.

"Sleep tech must now move beyond measurement to resolution," Ten Minds CEO Jang Seung-woong said. "A product that physically changes breathing patterns has met the technology that listens to those patterns most accurately — together, we will open the global market with an unrivaled sleep platform."

Asleep CEO Lee Dong-heon said the collaboration would mark the first time users experience precise sleep measurement every night in the bedroom, with the results feeding directly into an immediate device response. "It is a differentiated experience we are proud to introduce through this partnership," he said.