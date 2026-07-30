Hyundai Elevator said Thursday it will launch a "Safety Master Track" program designed to channel the accumulated experience and technical knowledge of senior employees into on-site safety expertise.

The Safety Master Track develops senior employees with extensive hands-on experience into certified safety professionals. Its core aim is to systematically train specialists capable of identifying and controlling hazards before they occur.

The program is intended both to get ahead of tightening safety laws and regulations and growing demand for safety management at worksites, and to give senior employees a path to professional career development they can continue around and beyond retirement. Rather than simply changing job functions, participants will draw on the experience and elevator technology know-how they have built up in the field.

The importance of safety management capabilities has grown significantly across industrial worksites in recent years. Since the Serious Accidents Punishment Act took effect, corporate safety management responsibilities have been strengthened, and industrial safety indicators are now treated as key evaluation criteria in ESG (environmental, social and governance) ratings and due diligence reviews by global customers.

The elevator industry is particularly demanding in this regard, as installation and maintenance work takes place across many different sites simultaneously and requires a comprehensive understanding of electrical, mechanical and structural systems. Hyundai Elevator concluded that developing in-house personnel already familiar with its worksites and products is the most effective way to raise safety management capabilities.

The program is designed to let employees and the company grow together. Employees can use their accumulated skills and experience to build a professional career they can continue after retirement. The company will strategically deploy vetted internal personnel in safety management roles to get ahead of on-site risks. An added benefit is that senior employees' know-how can be preserved as an organizational asset.

Participants complete eight weeks of safety professional training followed by three to six months of on-site practical experience. The curriculum covers elevator fundamentals, component structure and operating principles, installation processes, electrical controls, maintenance, relevant regulations and on-site safety management practice.

"The Safety Master Track connects the experience and technology senior employees have accumulated to on-site safety capabilities," a Hyundai Elevator official said. "Based on our conviction that safety is the core competency for sustainable growth, we will continue to advance our safety management system by drawing on the experiential assets within the organization."

Hyundai Elevator has been continuously strengthening its company-wide safety management system through its Safety Support Office, which oversees hazard inspections at installation and service sites, safety education, risk assessments and supplier safety management. The Chungju Smart Campus recently received space safety certification, and in June the company earned an A rating in a compliance assessment under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Elevator has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including a global volunteer initiative called "Block Pencil Case Making" that began with the voluntary participation of its employees.

The "Block Pencil Case Making" program has employees assemble block-shaped pencil cases by hand, which are then sent to children in East Asia along with more than 2,600 school supplies including postcards, pencils and erasers.