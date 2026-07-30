Changwon FC has launched a public recruitment drive for a new chief executive officer and non-standing board members, moving to end an acting-leadership arrangement that has been in place for roughly seven months since the previous CEO's term expired late last year.

The club announced Thursday it is seeking to fill nine executive positions in total: one CEO, seven non-standing directors and one non-standing auditor. Applications will be accepted from Aug. 10 through Aug. 14.

The search follows the expiration of the previous CEO's term on Dec. 31, 2025. Since then, the head of Changwon City's culture, tourism and sports bureau has served as acting CEO.

Changwon FC said it had been permitted to maintain the acting arrangement under a city ordinance governing executive terms at city-funded and city-affiliated institutions, which allows clubs to defer a successor search when fewer than six months remain in a term. The club said it is now pressing ahead with the recruitment to wrap up the acting structure and align the organizational transition with the inauguration of the new city mayor.

The incoming CEO will serve a two-year term. Compensation will be set at the level of an open-position grade-4 post.

Candidates must meet at least one of the following eligibility requirements: at least three years of executive experience in management or sports; at least three years as an executive in professional football or the K3 or K4 league; at least three years as an executive at a government or local government-funded or affiliated institution; at least five years of work at a sports-related organization; or a civil servant career of at least one year at grade 4 or at least five years at grade 5.

The CEO will be selected through a document review and interview conducted by the club's executive recommendation committee, which will submit multiple nominees. The appointee will then undergo a personnel vetting process by the Changwon City Council before receiving final appointment.

Alongside this, non-standing directors and the auditor whose terms have expired will also be reorganized in this round. Non-standing executives serve as unpaid honorary positions, receiving only a meeting attendance allowance, and will be responsible for advising on club operations and conducting financial and operational audits.

"We are entering a phase of organizational stability as we mark our third year since the foundation's launch," a Changwon FC official said. "We plan to use the appointment of the new CEO as an opportunity to actively pursue projects in line with the foundation's mission, including running youth football academies and strengthening ties with the local community."