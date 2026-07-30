Samsung Securities announced Thursday it will run a preferential online trading fee event for new and dormant customers on domestic shares through Dec. 31.

The event is designed to lower transaction costs and expand investment benefits for customers trading domestic shares for the first time or after an extended absence.

Eligible participants include customers who opened a comprehensive account online on or after July 1 this year, as well as dormant customers who meet certain requirements.

Customers who sign up will receive preferential commission rates on domestic share online trades for one year. The preferential rate for KRX market transactions is 0.0036396 percent, while ETF trades are charged at 0.0042087 percent. After the preferential period ends, the standard online trading commission of 0.015 percent applies.

Samsung Securities is also running a domestic stock accumulation event through Sept. 30. Customers who complete their first purchase through the stock accumulation or ETF accumulation service will receive one randomly selected share from among KOSPI 200 constituent stocks.

Beyond the domestic share trading events, Samsung Securities has been expanding investment support promotions targeting retail investors. A gold accumulation event running from July 13 through Oct. 30 offers up to 20,000 won ($14) in investment support to customers who hold a non-face-to-face gold spot account. Customers who make their first gold accumulation service purchase after signing up receive 5,000 won, with an additional 15,000 won paid to those whose cumulative purchases during the event period reach 1 million won or more, bringing the total to a maximum of 20,000 won.

Full details on the events are available on the Samsung Securities website and its mobile application, mPOP.