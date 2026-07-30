A LiDAR solution is set to be deployed across public infrastructure — including airports, ports and railways — to manage on-site safety.

Vuren Technology announced Thursday that its LiDAR solution for smart infrastructure has been designated a 2026 innovative product by the Public Procurement Service.

The company's LiDAR solution, Lookout, received the designation for the period from June 26, 2026, to June 25, 2029. The designation gives Vuren a foundation to supply Lookout to public transportation and safety sites.

The company plans to deliver the product to local governments and public institutions to build a track record in public procurement, and to expand its application beyond intersections to a wider range of public infrastructure, including airports, railways, ports and multi-use facilities.

Lookout is AI-powered cognitive software that analyzes three-dimensional point cloud data in real time. It detects and classifies a range of objects — pedestrians, vehicles and two-wheeled vehicles among them — and generates data on each object's location, speed, direction, movement trajectory and dwell time. Drawing on that data, the system provides operational information such as congestion and queue analysis, hazard-zone entry alerts and parking-space occupancy detection.

Vuren plans to participate in smart intersection projects, pedestrian protection initiatives and residential road traffic safety improvement projects to build a field-proven track record, before expanding into airports, railway stations and ports.

The company also intends to use its domestic track record to enter overseas markets, with a strategy to supply Lookout as a modular cognitive engine in Europe and North America, where personal data regulations are strict.

"We have demonstrated the technological capability to process large-scale three-dimensional data generated in the field in real time and convert it into information usable in actual operations," said Kim Jae-gwang, CEO of Vuren. "We will work to extend and integrate AI-based LiDAR cognitive technology across a wide range of facilities and systems."