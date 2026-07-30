The Baekun Square street food zone and Pureungil Park, two landmark destinations in Nam-gu of the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City, have completed a major renovation and are regaining their vitality. The area had long suffered a slump due to prolonged construction on Urban Railway Line 2 and the Baekun underground roadway, but as the major works near completion, the sites are expected to draw renewed attention from local residents and tourists.

A recent recruitment drive for new vendors at the Baekun Square street food zone drew a surge of applications from young entrepreneurs and small-business owners, demonstrating strong interest in the revamped space. The response reflects both relief that construction disruptions are easing and a broadly positive assessment of the area's commercial recovery potential.

The Gwangju Nam-gu Urban Regeneration Village Cooperation Center, which manages and operates the Baekun Square street food zone, plans to use the renovation as an opportunity to strengthen the zone's role beyond a simple food street — positioning it as an incubation space for youth and small-business startups.

The center will provide vendors with a structured support system that includes tailored consulting, online and offline marketing support, and hygiene and service education, aiming to help first-time entrepreneurs establish themselves on stable footing.

"I am grateful to the local residents and merchants who endured the inconvenience throughout the long construction period," said Kim Min-ji, director of the urban regeneration center. "We will do our utmost to firmly establish the street food zone as a beloved destination in Nam-gu — one that offers young people opportunities and hope, and provides residents with a comfortable place to relax and enjoy their daily lives."