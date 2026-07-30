High One Resort, operated by Kangwon Land, has opened an infinity pool called "Blue Sky" on the seventh floor of the Grand Hotel Convention Tower, with operations beginning Friday. The infinity pool, set against the pristine natural scenery of a highland plateau 800 meters above sea level, is part of the resort's push to strengthen its position as a four-season, stay-oriented destination.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nam Han-gyu, acting chief executive of Kangwon Land, standing audit committee member Ahn Gwang-bok, and other company executives and staff.

Situated on a plateau 800 meters above sea level, Blue Sky offers sweeping views of the Baekdudaegan mountain range. The facility includes an infinity pool, a toddler pool and a spa, catering to families, couples and groups of friends alike.

The infinity pool operates in four daily sessions from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Resort guests receive discounts, and full details are available on the High One Resort official website.

"Blue Sky is a new landmark that best captures High One Resort's defining strengths — its pristine natural environment and its highland setting 800 meters above sea level," Nam said. "We will continue to expand our differentiated offerings as we work toward becoming a globally competitive integrated resort."