KB Kookmin Bank held the launch ceremony for KB La School, a youth-tailored mentoring program, in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday, the bank announced Thursday.

KB La School operates under "KB Dream Wave 2030," the bank's corporate social responsibility initiative, in partnership with the Children and Future Foundation, a social welfare organization. The program provides academic support and personalized mentoring to young people across the country. Since its launch in 2008, more than 9,300 participants have taken part, contributing to efforts to close the education gap among youth.

This year's program pairs 300 middle school mentees with 150 college student mentors from across the country, alongside a range of activities — including cultural experiences — designed to foster a sense of belonging. AI and digital literacy education has also been newly introduced. The share of students selected from outside major cities has been expanded to ease regional education disparities, and the curriculum has been strengthened to develop AI-ready talent.

"We will continue to expand tailored support to bridge the education gap and take the lead in creating an inclusive environment that helps the next generation grow," a KB Kookmin Bank official said.