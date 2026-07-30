Choi Kwan-ho, president of the Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority, attends the ground-breaking ceremony for the automated terminal project at Gwangyang Port on Thursday. [YGPA]
Choi Kwan-ho, president of the Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority, attends the ground-breaking ceremony for the automated terminal project at Gwangyang Port on Thursday. [YGPA]

The Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority (YGPA) held a ground-breaking ceremony Thursday at Gwangyang Port for a port automation testbed project.

The ceremony drew about 150 attendees, including Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Hwang Jong-woo, Hwang Gi-yeon, deputy administrator of the South Jeolla-Gwangju integrated special city administration, and Gwangyang Mayor Park Sung-hyun, along with representatives from the port technology industry and the port and logistics sectors.

The project will invest a total of 772.4 billion won ($533 million) through 2029 to build a fully automated container terminal equipped with domestically developed cargo-handling equipment, container transport systems and port operating software.

The goal is to establish conditions for the stable adoption of automated port systems in South Korea, create a domestic market for port technology including equipment and software, and strengthen the competitiveness of the industry.

The terminal will be located at the Phase 3-2 container berths at Gwangyang Port, spanning four berths, with a target annual handling capacity of 1.36 million TEUs.

An aerial rendering of the port automation testbed at Gwangyang Port.
An aerial rendering of the port automation testbed at Gwangyang Port.

Earlier, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries unveiled its "Physical AI Port Strategy" on July 23, designating the Gwangyang Port testbed as a hub for the early adoption and demonstration of physical AI technology.

"The Gwangyang Port automation testbed will go beyond simply automating cargo-handling equipment," YGPA President Choi Kwan-ho said. "Through the early adoption and concentrated demonstration of physical AI technology, it will significantly enhance the competitiveness of Gwangyang Port."


parkds@heraldcorp.com