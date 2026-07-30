Kakao has wrapped up its ESG Academy, a program run jointly with the Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice's Economic Justice Research Institute for young adults in their 20s and 30s, and held a final project presentation by participants.

Now in its third year, the ESG Academy introduces participants to the latest trends in environmental, social and governance practices and corporate sustainability case studies, while also giving them hands-on ESG experience at actual business sites.

This year's program ran every Wednesday from July 1 through July 29, comprising five sessions in total, offered free of charge to 30 young adults in their 20s and 30s who applied.

The curriculum centered on expert lectures from academia and industry, a field visit and project assignments. Topics covered included the necessity of ESG and sustainable management, a lecture and site tour on Kakao's sustainability practices, ESG in the era of climate change and carbon neutrality, digital management and ESG, and ESG career education.

During the field visit to Kakao's Pangyo headquarters on July 8, Kakao staff members served as guest lecturers. The third cohort's curriculum also featured two newly added sessions — one on efforts toward safe AI and another on Kakao's local impact strategy. Participants heard about Kakao's sustainability initiatives and experienced the company's actual work environment and organizational culture firsthand.

At the project showcase held Wednesday, participants proposed ESG business ideas based on what they had learned over the month. Concepts presented included projects that would use Kakao services such as Kakao Map to reduce carbon emissions and support small business owners. The top prize — the Best Impact Award — went to a team that presented "Green Kanana," a concept for weaving eco-friendly consumption and mobility into everyday life through Kanana, Kakao's AI service.

"The ESG Academy is a program designed to help young people directly experience and deepen their understanding of how sustainable management is put into practice at real companies," said Hong Sin, Kakao's ESG cooperation and performance leader. "We will continue to develop an ESG education model built together by businesses and civil society, and support the growth of ESG capabilities in the next generation."