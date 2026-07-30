Former national team head coach Hong Myung-bo denied reports that he earned an annual salary of 3.8 billion won ($2.62 million) at a National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee hearing on Korea Football Association affairs Thursday, saying the actual figure was "much less." He also pushed back against allegations surrounding what has been dubbed the "bakery interview," insisting he never sought preferential treatment or personal gain.

"Three point eight billion won is absolutely not the case — it was much less," Hong said at the hearing. "My contract includes a legal clause prohibiting disclosure of the salary, so I cannot share the specific amount."

Addressing the favoritism allegations, Hong said he "never asked for any preferential treatment or personal benefit" when he met with Lee Im-saeng, then the KFA's technical director, two years ago. "At the time I received the offer, I believed the process had followed normal procedures," he added.

People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin said Lee, who had no authority to recommend a coaching appointment, had conducted what amounted to an interview at a bakery at 11 p.m., after which Hong was named head coach without any separate interview or presentation. "There were legitimate questions about favoritism and a disregard for established practice and procedure," she said.

Hong acknowledged that "meeting near my home may have looked opaque to the public," but doubled down on his denial, saying he had never sought preferential treatment or personal gain.

Former KFA President Chung Mong-gyu also faced sharp questioning over the association's overall management. Democratic Party lawmaker Lim O-gyeong asked whether Chung had heard the terms "Hyundai Football Association" and "Korea University cartel," pressing him on why people say those without a Korea University background cannot get a foothold at the association.

Chung said that of the 25 men's national team coaches he had appointed, only one was a Korea University alumnus, and none of the women's team coaches were. "I am sorry that such an image has formed," he said.

Democratic Party lawmaker Noh Jong-myeon raised questions about the use of state subsidies in the construction of Korea Football Park in Cheonan, while PPP lawmaker Jeong Yeon-uk questioned whether Chung should retain his posts at FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

"Having resigned as association president, I have no reason to cling to those positions," Chung said. "Once a new president and executive board are in place, I will follow their decision."

In his opening remarks, Hong apologized for the national team's performance at the North and Central America World Cup. "I am sorry for failing to live up to the public's expectations," he said. "I take the responsibility of not repaying the support shown to the national team very seriously."