Seoul's Gangseo-gu district sat down with residents Thursday to discuss ways to reduce household waste and promote proper recycling habits.

The district office held a regular meeting of the Residents' Council for Waste Problem Resolution at its main conference room that day.

About 20 people attended, including District Mayor Jin Kyo-hoon and council members.

Participants shared plans to reduce household waste this year and discussed concrete measures to encourage better recycling and source separation.

Attendees agreed that changing residents' awareness and ensuring proper waste disposal are the most critical steps toward solving the waste problem at its root.

The district has set a household waste discharge target of 60,000 tons for this year — a reduction of about 3 percent from the three-year average of 61,578 tons.

To meet that goal, the district plans to roll out a range of waste-reduction policies, including a certification event for separate disposal of waste vinyl, guidance on proper recycling at public events, and a "zero-waste restaurant" project that encourages food delivery services to use reusable containers.

"If waste output increases, it will ultimately translate into a greater fiscal burden on the district," Jin said. "We will raise the recycling sorting rate while improving public awareness of the waste issue and encouraging residents' voluntary participation to achieve real reductions."