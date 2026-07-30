Samsung has launched a hands-on vocational training program aimed at improving the job skills and employment prospects of unemployed young people outside the greater Seoul area.

Samsung said it held the opening ceremony for the Youth Hope Learning Center on Thursday at Samsung Fire's Yuseong training facility in Daejeon. Full-scale education begins Monday across four regional hubs — the Chungcheong region, Honam, North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province.

The Youth Hope Learning Center is part of the K-New Deal Academy, a government project to strengthen vocational skills and support employment among young people. Samsung is drawing on its experience running Huimang Didimtdol 2.0 — its support program for youth aging out of the foster care system — as well as the training infrastructure of its affiliates, to deliver practical, workplace-ready skills to young people outside the metropolitan area.

The curriculum was designed around youth demand and employment potential, covering six vocational tracks: electronics and IT manufacturing technician, air-conditioning and refrigeration technician, shipbuilding technician, heavy equipment operator, online advertising and public relations practitioner, and confectionery and baking technician.

Samsung will provide an integrated program spanning foundational skills training, job-specific practical instruction, certification preparation and career development. The company plans to strengthen hands-on training that reflects each region's industrial characteristics, and will also provide access to Samsung affiliates' training facilities, cafeterias and shuttle buses so participants can focus on their studies.

This year's program targets 1,000 unemployed young people outside the greater Seoul area. Participants are selected in two cohorts — the second-half intake will be recruited in August, with classes beginning in November.

About 250 people attended Thursday's opening ceremony, including Kwon Chang-jun, vice minister of Employment and Labor; Lee So-hee, a People Power Party lawmaker; Yeo Myeong-gu, a Samsung Electronics Device Solutions division vice president and head of its social contribution unit; and trainees from the Chungcheong region. Trainees from Honam, North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province joined online, bringing the total number of participants marking the program's launch to 550. Hwang Jeong-a, a Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker, delivered congratulatory remarks via video.

"The K-New Deal Academy is a policy where companies find the talent to lead the future, young people build their capabilities, and the government provides the support — everyone grows together," Kwon said. "I hope the Youth Hope Learning Center helps young people grow further and leap higher."

Lee said young people need "not words of encouragement, but the opportunity to learn, gain experience and build real skills firsthand," adding that she would work to ensure young people outside the greater Seoul area face no barriers in education and career choices.

Hwang said the program is meaningful in that it provides practical vocational training and career development opportunities to young people outside the metropolitan area. "I will do my utmost to put in place the policies and systems needed so that everyone, regardless of region or background, can enjoy equal access to education and employment," she said.

Yeo said the skills acquired at the Youth Hope Learning Center "will become a solid competitive edge for participants," adding that Samsung would continue working to develop skilled workers for industry and expand growth opportunities for young people.

Under its social contribution vision of "Together into the Future! Enabling People," Samsung operates a range of youth education and talent development programs, including the Samsung Youth Software and AI Academy (SSAFY), Samsung Huimang Didimtdol, Samsung Dream Class, Samsung Blue Elephant and vocational skills Olympic training.