Hankook & Group announced Thursday that it has produced an AI literacy media content series to strengthen employees' AI capabilities and foster a culture of responsible AI use.

As generative AI spreads rapidly across all areas of business, the group has developed educational content designed to help employees build core competencies — including data protection, ethics and legal standards — in an accessible and systematic way.

Notably, the entire production process for the series — from planning and scriptwriting to video and image creation and dubbing — was carried out using generative AI.

The AI literacy series comprises 10 episodes across three parts, each running about two minutes in short-form format, allowing employees to learn anywhere at any time and apply the content directly to their work.

The first part, "Mindset Shift," introduces the concept and importance of AI literacy and outlines four core AI usage principles all group members must follow: prioritizing approved AI tools, restricting the use of unapproved AI tools, prohibiting the unauthorized input of personal information, and complying with explicit prohibitions such as deepfakes.

The second part, "Tools and Application," covers practical usage of the group's internal AI platforms, including Gemini Enterprise and ChatHK. The third part, "Responsibility and Practice," uses case studies to explain the legal standards arising from enforcement of the AI Basic Act and the principles of responsible AI use, and sets out the behavioral standards employees must follow.

Hankook & Group introduced its in-house generative AI service ChatHK and translation service ComHK last year. Within a year of its launch, ChatHK had logged 250,000 cumulative messages and a monthly active user rate of 50 percent. The group has also been working with Google Cloud to deploy Gemini Enterprise, accelerating efforts to build a work environment where AI agents and employees collaborate.

"AI literacy goes beyond simply knowing how to use AI well — it means the ability to make sound judgments and apply AI responsibly," a Hankook & Group official said. "We will continue to accumulate hands-on AI experience in the field and strengthen our data-driven decision-making framework to enhance the technological competitiveness of our core future mobility businesses, including tires, batteries and thermal management solutions."

Meanwhile, Hankook & Group has been working to create an environment where AI is actively used across all areas of work, recently hosting the "AI Vibe Coding Hackathon 2026" to boost employees' generative AI skills and surface new ideas for workplace innovation.