The Ulsan city government will run consumer promotion events on its Ulsan Pedal and Ulsan Mall platforms throughout August to boost local spending and increase sales for small businesses. Ulsan Pedal is a delivery and pickup service, while Ulsan Mall is a mobile shopping platform — both are add-on services tied to Ulsan Pay, the city's local gift card.

The events are designed to encourage everyday spending and drive greater use of local online platforms by offering discount coupons to consumers.

Shoppers can access Ulsan Pedal and Ulsan Mall to claim one 5,000-won discount coupon each on a first-come, first-served basis, redeemable on purchases of 20,000 won ($14) or more.

Customers who pay with Ulsan Pay will receive both the discount and reward points. The rewards rate is up to 18 percent — a base 13 percent plus an additional 5 percent — through Aug. 12, dropping to a maximum of 15 percent (base 10 percent plus 5 percent) from Aug. 13.

Through a "refer a merchant" program, when an existing merchant recommends a new business that then joins the platform, both merchants receive a 5,000-won discount coupon valid for two weeks, available until the budget runs out. The coupon can be used on orders of 15,000 won or more.

Alongside this, individual merchants on Ulsan Pedal are running their own discount promotions through Aug. 31. TMT Pizza is offering an unlimited 3,000-won coupon on orders of 16,900 won or more, and Cubraco Charcoal Chicken is providing an unlimited 3,500-won coupon on orders of 21,000 won or more.

Business owners wishing to list on Ulsan Pedal or Ulsan Mall can apply through the "merchant application" shortcut in the Ulsan Pay app. Further details on eligibility and the registration process are available through the Ulsan Pedal customer service line (1544-9228), the Ulsan Mall customer service line (1544-9266), or the Ulsan Pay app.