Yecheon-gun in North Gyeongsang Province formed an administrative working-level consultative body to revitalize the North Gyeongsang Provincial Office new town and held its inaugural meeting Thursday at a conference room on the third floor of the county office.

The consultative body comprises 26 members, led by the deputy county chief and including the director of the construction and urban affairs bureau, heads of departments related to the new town, and team leaders overseeing relevant work.

At Thursday's meeting, participants shared key tasks for revitalizing the new town and discussed the direction for future operations of the body.

Members also reached a consensus on priority tasks for revitalizing the North Gyeongsang Provincial Office new town: attracting investment to the urban high-tech industrial complex, accelerating housing supply in the Phase 2 area, adding a new elementary school, securing a national public medical school, relocating provincial public institutions, and expanding lifestyle amenity facilities such as cultural and sports venues and parking lots.

The body will also hold regular working-level meetings led by team leaders to strengthen information sharing and collaboration across departments and to accelerate new town revitalization.

"Revitalizing the North Gyeongsang Provincial Office new town is the top priority of the ninth directly elected county administration, and completing the new town as a self-sufficient city is of utmost importance," county chief Ahn Byeong-yun said. "We will do our best to revitalize the new town so that it creates a virtuous cycle with the original downtown area and becomes a growth engine for all of Yecheon-gun."