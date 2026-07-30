The Gimcheon Residents' Autonomy Committee Federation donated 1 million won ($690) to the Gimcheon Welfare Foundation on Wednesday to promote a culture of sharing and support for vulnerable residents in the community.

The donation is the federation's first community service initiative since its launch, aimed at advancing resident-led autonomy in harmony with the local community and fostering a broader culture of giving.

Federation chairperson Jeon Gyeong-jeong said the organization would continue to lead not only in promoting residents' autonomy but also in a range of community service activities. "We will use the federation's launch as an opportunity to stay at the forefront of various social contribution efforts alongside our community," she said.

Gimcheon Mayor Bae Nak-ho said he hoped the donation would serve as a meaningful occasion to spread a culture of sharing throughout the community. "We will make sure the donated funds reach those neighbors who need help," he said.