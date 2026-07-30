Losing weight is hard — but keeping it off is harder. Experts say that to prevent rebound weight gain, consistent physical activity matters more than intense exercise. Walking stands out as one of the most accessible options: it requires no special equipment, anyone can start immediately, and it is widely recognized as effective for reducing body fat and improving cardiovascular fitness.

Comedian Shin Bong-sun has made walking a cornerstone of her personal health routine.

Having shed 11 kg, Shin drew attention Wednesday when she posted a workout log on Instagram showing she had walked more than 20,000 steps in a single day, captioning it "after a long time."

Walking may look like simple aerobic exercise, but experts regard it as genuinely effective for weight loss and body-fat reduction.

When exercise begins, the body first draws on glucose stored in muscles and the bloodstream for energy. Once those reserves are depleted, it turns to accumulated body fat — and that is when fat loss occurs.

In fact, a meta-analysis by researchers at the University of Ulster, which pooled 24 randomized controlled studies, found that people who walked regularly showed significant reductions in body weight, body mass index and body-fat percentage.

"Even people who are normally sedentary can reduce their weight and body fat and improve cardiorespiratory fitness by starting to walk regularly," the researchers said.

However, getting the most out of walking also requires attention to form.

One of the most common mistakes is looking at a smartphone while walking. Keeping the head tilted forward puts sustained strain on the neck and shoulder muscles, which can lead to pain or forward-head posture syndrome.

Keeping the arms pinned to the sides is also counterproductive. Swinging the arms naturally forward and back reduces lateral sway in the torso and improves both balance and forward momentum.

Proper walking form means keeping the back straight and the gaze directed ahead. Relaxing the shoulders, bending the elbows to roughly 90 degrees and swinging the arms naturally forward and back makes for a more efficient stride. The foot should land heel first, roll through the entire sole and push off from the toes.

Intensity matters as well. Experts recommend a moderate pace — brisk enough to make singing difficult, but not so hard that conversation becomes impossible.

For those unaccustomed to regular exercise, alternating two to three minutes at a normal pace with about 30 seconds of faster walking is an effective way to raise intensity without putting excessive strain on the body.

Experts stress that consistency is just as important as the weight lost. Rather than covering a large distance in a single outing, setting a pace and duration suited to one's fitness level and walking every day is more effective for preventing rebound weight gain and maintaining cardiovascular health. Pairing that habit with adequate protein intake, regular sleep and a balanced diet can help sustain the weight loss over the long term.