Uiseong-gun in North Gyeongsang Province released 3,400 native fish into the Namdaecheon Stream in Uiseong-eup on Tuesday, in partnership with a local environmental group.

The Namdaecheon is home to a variety of wildlife, including egrets, ducks, azure-winged magpies, cherry trees and ash trees.

About 20 county officials and members of the Uiseong-gun Nature Conservation Council took part in the event, releasing 1,300 mandarin fish, 1,200 Korean bullhead and 900 crucian carp. Participants also carried out a cleanup of the surrounding area.

The Uiseong-gun Nature Conservation Council, led by President Seo Yeong-pal, is an environmental organization that conducts natural landscape planting and cleanup activities in Uiseong-gun and has maintained a steady record of conservation work.

"I hope this event helps foster a healthy ecosystem," Uiseong County Governor Choi Yu-cheol said. "We will continue working together — public and government alike — to contribute to environmental conservation."