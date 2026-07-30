South Korea's barley output this year surged more than 47 percent from last year, driven by a sharp expansion in cultivated area following a price rally.

Garlic and onion production also rose, gaining 1.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Statistics' "2026 Survey Results on Barley, Garlic and Onion Output" released Thursday, barley production reached 136,000 tons this year, up 47.3 percent from 92,000 tons last year. Cultivated area expanded 47.6 percent year-on-year to 37,250 hectares, while yield per 10 ares (1,000 square meters) held steady at 365 kilograms, roughly in line with last year.

The primary driver was a significant expansion in cultivated area after barley prices rose during last year's sowing season. Early crop growth was hampered by frequent rainfall and insufficient sunlight during the sowing period, but improving weather conditions later in the season kept per-unit-area yields on par with the previous year.

By variety, hulled barley output rose 26.3 percent to 35,000 tons, naked barley climbed 47.6 percent to 71,000 tons, and brewing barley jumped 82.1 percent to 30,000 tons. Brewing barley posted the largest gain, as both cultivated area and per-unit yield expanded simultaneously.

Garlic output reached 314,000 tons, up 1.2 percent from last year. Cultivated area grew 5.6 percent on the back of last year's strong prices, but yield per 10 ares fell 4.2 percent due to frequent rainfall during the sowing period and temperature conditions during the bulb-enlargement stage in April and May. The expansion in cultivated area more than offset the decline in per-unit yield, producing a modest overall increase.

Onion output reached 1.207 million tons, up 2.1 percent year-on-year. Cultivated area slipped 0.7 percent, reflecting last year's price decline, but favorable growing-season weather pushed yield per 10 ares up 2.8 percent, lifting total production.

By region, South Jeolla Province and Gwangju combined led barley production with 63,000 tons, accounting for 46.1 percent of the national total, followed by North Jeolla Province at 54,000 tons and South Gyeongsang Province at 8,000 tons. For garlic, South Gyeongsang Province topped the rankings at 113,000 tons, ahead of North Gyeongsang Province at 71,000 tons and South Chungcheong Province at 45,000 tons. Onion output was highest in South Jeolla Province and Gwangju combined at 401,000 tons, followed by South Gyeongsang Province at 277,000 tons and North Gyeongsang Province at 162,000 tons.