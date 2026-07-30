KMI Korean Medical Institute signed an MOU with iKang Healthcare Group, a leading Chinese health screening company, on Monday to expand cooperation in health screening and preventive medicine. The signing took place at the Hilton Hotel in Tongzhou District, Beijing, during the "2026 Korea-China Healthcare Cooperation Partnering" event organized by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

iKang operates a nationwide network of health screening centers across China, providing preventive medicine and health management services. KMI, founded in 1985, serves more than 1.5 million people annually and has led the development of preventive medicine in South Korea. The institute is now expanding into global preventive healthcare markets, drawing on its accumulated screening big data and AI-based health management systems.

Under the MOU, the two organizations plan to pursue cooperation across a range of areas, including health screening and preventive medicine, exchange of screening programs and operational expertise, medical technology and digital healthcare collaboration, joint development of international medical services, and professional personnel exchange and education.

KMI Chairman Lee Gwang-bae said the agreement marks "an important starting point for leading health screening institutions from Korea and China to build the future of preventive medicine together." He added that the two organizations would combine their expertise and capacity for innovation to deliver world-class health screening services and create "a new model of success for Korea-China healthcare cooperation."