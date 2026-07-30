President Lee Jae-myung met with members of the Korean diaspora in Chile on Wednesday (local time), saying the relationship between South Korea and Chile has "always placed trust before distance, and the future before the present," and that the Korean community there stands "at the heart of that special bond."

Speaking at a dinner gathering at a hotel in downtown Santiago, Lee described Chile as "a country that recognized Korea's potential and extended a hand at a time when the rest of the world had yet to take notice."

Lee repeatedly emphasized the ties between the two countries and praised the achievements of Koreans who have built their lives in Chilean society. "I understand that people came to Chile as flower farmers, and that Korean families living in neighboring Latin American countries gradually made their way here one by one in search of new opportunities, until the Korean Association of Chile was finally established in 1978," he said. "While preserving their Korean identity, you have put down roots as exemplary members of Chilean society and demonstrated outstanding abilities across a wide range of fields — law, business, education, culture and the arts."

Lee said the community's accomplishments were grounded in something deeper. "What is most meaningful is that these shining achievements rest on the profound solidarity and trust that the diaspora community has shown," he said. "Even amid major earthquakes and social upheaval, our compatriots raised funds and lent their strength to help Chilean neighbors who suffered greater losses. I am truly proud of each of you, who over more than half a century have never let go of one another's hands and, through tireless effort and dedication, have elevated the standing of the Republic of Korea."

Lee also pledged greater government support for the development of bilateral ties. "I believe you, who have served as a strong bridge between our two countries, will walk with us to the very end as we write a new chapter in history," he said. "So that your shining efforts are not in vain, the South Korean government will listen closely to the diverse voices of the diaspora community and expand the support it provides."

Lee also said the government would address practical difficulties faced by overseas Koreans, including issues with bank power-of-attorney documents. "Starting Friday, financial powers of attorney verified at overseas diplomatic missions will be transmittable directly to domestic banks online," he said. "The people's sovereignty government will attend carefully and thoroughly to every small inconvenience you face."

Lee went on to pledge his support for Koreans wherever they are in the world. "I again extend my deepest respect and gratitude to our proud compatriots, and I promise once more to do my utmost so that you can feel the warm care and the changes of your home country even from abroad — so that it is not you worrying about South Korea, but South Korea actively looking after you," he said.