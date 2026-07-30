Binggrae announced Thursday that it will donate its Together Miniature (pictured) ice cream to Navy headquarters for the third consecutive year under a sponsorship agreement with the service.

Binggrae has maintained a sponsorship agreement with Navy headquarters since 2024, supplying Together Miniature and a range of other ice cream products over the past two years. This year's Together Miniature donations will be delivered regularly to sailors aboard naval vessels and to service members stationed at remote islands and isolated posts.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to all Navy personnel who faithfully carry out their duties to protect Korea's waters," a Binggrae official said.