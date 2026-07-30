Hyundai Home Shopping announced Thursday it will open a pop-up store for its offline beauty concept store Coasis on Udo Island, Jeju.

The pop-up will run throughout August inside a cafe space at Hundertwasser Park, a resort-style cultural arts complex on Udo Island that draws about 150,000 visitors a year.

The store will showcase 45 summer products from 22 small and midsize K-beauty brands handpicked by Coasis. The lineup focuses on soothing, moisturizing and sun-care items suited to an outdoor resort setting — key products include Centellian Madeca Cream, Mamashu Cactus Sun Stick and Jasderm PDRN Super Lifting Ampoule 20000.

All visitors to the pop-up will receive a complimentary Saint Franc Royal Red Collagen Gel Mask. Customers who spend 30,000 won ($21) or more will also receive a reusable bag featuring Udo Island lettering.

"We will continue to explore offline retail models tailored to diverse commercial districts and customer needs, expanding our touchpoints with customers," said Han Gwang-yeong, chief executive of Hyundai Home Shopping.

Hyundai Home Shopping opened the first Coasis store at Hyundai Premium Outlets Space One in December last year. This year, it has added locations at Hyundai Department Store's Cheonho branch, Hyundai Outlets Garden Five and Hyundai Outlets Dongdaemun. The flagship store attracts an average of more than 2,000 visitors a day — more than double the traffic of existing Hyundai Outlets beauty stores.