Kwon named head of autonomous driving development center at AVP division To oversee technology development through commercialization

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it hired Kwon Jung-hyun as executive vice president and head of the Autonomous Driving Development Center within its AVP division, as the group moves to strengthen its competitiveness in autonomous driving.

Kwon is a specialist in autonomous driving AI, with experience at Samsung Electronics and Nvidia. At Samsung Electronics, he served as executive vice president overseeing intelligent robot development. Before that, he held senior manager and senior scientist and manager roles at Nvidia, where he led the development and commercialization of computer vision and autonomous driving software.

Kwon brings broad experience developing and commercializing AI technologies used in autonomous driving, including perception software for autonomous vehicles, deep learning, machine learning and computer vision. He will oversee core autonomous driving technologies across the group, from development through commercialization.

"Through this hire, we will advance technologies across the entire autonomous driving domain and accelerate the execution of our future mobility strategy," a Hyundai Motor Group official said.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group is pressing ahead with its physical AI ambitions by continuing to recruit key talent in software-defined vehicles and autonomous driving.

On July 1, the group hired Kim Dong-wook as executive director and head of the SDV Platform Development Center at the AVP division — a veteran who led development of iPhone, vehicle and human-robotics wireless communication systems at global companies including Apple and Tesla — and Jeremy Ma as executive director and head of the AVP division's Silicon Valley office, having led robot and autonomous driving software development and commercialization at Apple, Toyota and Nvidia.