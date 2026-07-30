Hanjin announced Thursday that it will use its nationwide logistics infrastructure to promote government support policies for at-risk pregnant women, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Child Rights Commission.

"At-risk pregnant women" refers to expectant mothers who face difficulty carrying through pregnancy and child-rearing due to social or economic hardship. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has supported such women since 2024 through the counseling hotline "1308" and a range of tailored assistance programs.

To address gaps in public safety-net awareness — cases where at-risk pregnant women miss out on available support simply because they do not know it exists — Hanjin has produced 3,000 rolls of box tape printed with the "1308" hotline number and will distribute them to all corporate customers and delivery branches across the country. The tape will reach communities nationwide through Hanjin's extensive delivery network.

In addition, Hanjin made a donation to the National Child Rights Commission. The funds will go toward child-rearing costs, medical expenses and housing support for children in need, including those born to at-risk mothers.

The initiative is part of an MOU on support for at-risk pregnant women that Hanjin signed with the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Child Rights Commission in May last year. The company said it will continue that partnership to strengthen the public safety net this year.

"We hope Hanjin's nationwide logistics infrastructure can serve as a warm channel that reaches at-risk pregnant women and children who have fallen through the cracks," a Hanjin official said. "We will continue to develop a wide range of social contribution activities that help strengthen our society's safety net, and work toward sustainable management practices."

Hanjin has been running its "Love Connect" corporate social responsibility campaign since 2021.

Meanwhile, Hanjin continues to pursue a variety of marketing activities to expand its customer touchpoints, including participating in "K-Fashion Connect," held Tuesday and Wednesday at COEX The Platz in Seoul, through its global fashion logistics service Swoopping.