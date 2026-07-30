A smart parking service that lets drivers check real-time vacancies, pay in advance and receive automatic fee discounts — all from a smartphone — is set to launch in Seoul's Seocho-gu.

Seocho-gu announced Thursday that it has built an integrated smart parking information system connecting 25 public parking lots with about 2,500 spaces across the district. The district plans to begin full service next month after a pilot operation period.

The most notable change is what officials call "exit without waiting." Drivers who pay their parking fee in advance via QR code on their smartphones can leave through the exit gate without stopping for a separate payment. The district is also working to link the system with the Seoul Metropolitan Government's "Baro Green Payment" service and Kakao. Vehicles eligible for fee reductions — including those registered to people with disabilities, national merit recipients and drivers of compact cars — will receive discounts automatically through a link to the Ministry of Interior and Safety's non-face-to-face eligibility verification service.

The system will also cut down on time spent searching for open spaces. By connecting the integrated platform to the Seocho-gu parking portal, the Seoul city parking information guidance system and Tmap, drivers can see real-time vacancy counts for each public lot.

With both directly operated and contracted public parking lots brought onto a single integrated platform, parking fee revenue will flow through a unified channel. The system will also allow central, real-time management of key operations — including unpaid fee inquiries, collection and follow-up, vehicle odd-even restrictions, full-capacity controls and permit management.

"Through this integrated smart parking information system, we expect residents to find it much more convenient to use public parking lots — from checking available spaces to receiving discounts, making payments and exiting," Seocho-gu Mayor Jeon Seong-su said.

Seocho-gu's parking management has been evolving. In March, the district introduced an AI-based intelligent unmanned parking enforcement system. Using AI license plate recognition technology, the system can identify vehicles in real time even at night or in severe weather. When an illegal parking violation is detected, it immediately issues an audio and light warning to prompt the driver to move. If the vehicle remains after the warning, administrative follow-up measures — including penalty charges and towing — are applied.