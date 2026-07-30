The South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City has selected 43 startups to receive pilot support for innovative technologies and prototype products through January next year, the city announced Thursday.

The city said it will invest 2.8 billion won ($1.91 million) this year to provide pilot opportunities to 12 companies working on public and private demand-driven solutions, 28 companies operating under a self-directed model and three companies in a venue-provision category.

Selected companies will receive up to 60 million won in pilot costs, along with access to venues suited to their technology — including university hospitals, urban rail concourses and traditional markets.

Pilot fields cover AI-based medical care, caregiving and video analysis, energy management, autonomous driving, disaster safety, and education and administrative services.

The city will help companies identify product errors and areas for improvement to advance their technologies. After the program ends, it plans to continue support through public procurement assistance, overseas market entry and linkage with Korea International Cooperation Agency projects.

The city is also recruiting about 13 companies from among regional agricultural, fishery and food exporters to participate in an AI digital marketing support program.

Working with KOTRA's Gwangju-South Jeolla support office, the program will pursue AI-generated advertising images and short-form video production, overseas buyer outreach, video consultations and post-consultation follow-up.