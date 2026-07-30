Michelle Steel arrived in South Korea Thursday as the new US ambassador, becoming the second ethnic Korean to hold the post after Sung Kim. As the first ambassador appointed by the Donald Trump administration, Steel is expected to begin coordinating key bilateral issues — including working-level talks on a joint fact sheet — as soon as she takes up her duties.

Steel entered the country through Incheon International Airport Thursday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ambassadorship had operated under a chargé d'affaires for about 18 months since Philip Goldberg, appointed by the Joe Biden administration, departed in January last year.

Steel is expected to take up a range of pending issues, including the dispute over Coupang Inc., where South Korea and the United States have shown differing positions. She has also expressed willingness to discuss with the South Korean government a $350 billion investment plan in the United States. Her role will be closely watched on sensitive security matters currently under working-level review, including South Korea's push to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, revision of the nuclear cooperation agreement, the transfer of wartime operational control and alliance modernization.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is widely expected to visit South Korea for a one-night, two-day trip Aug. 19-20 — his first visit in five years since 2021. The trip is expected to focus on follow-up measures from the South Korea-China summit in January and issues related to the Korean Peninsula.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is "closely coordinating with the Chinese side at the working level" and that Seoul "welcomes Wang's visit to implement follow-up measures from the January South Korea-China summit."

Wang is expected to hold foreign ministerial talks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to discuss Korean Peninsula issues, among other topics. Wang visited North Korea in April, and Xi Jinping met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last month. Analysts have noted that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not mentioned during that meeting, suggesting China has in effect accepted North Korea's nuclear status — a backdrop expected to shape the bilateral discussions during Wang's visit.

Wang may also call on President Lee Jae Myung to request his attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November. A meeting with Unification Minister Jeong Dong-young is also being arranged, according to sources.